Gov. Evers announces $50 million in funding for child care, education

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson have announced $50 million in funding toward an additional round of Child Care Counts payments.

“Throughout our public health emergency, Wisconsin has been a leader in prioritizing the needs of the early care and education community,” Evers said. “We know what’s best for kids is best for our state, and we have to connect the dots by making sure our families have access to safe, affordable, and high-quality child care so more people can remain in our workforce.”

To date, Wisconsin has put more than $130 million toward the state’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.

The release said 40%, or 1,729 of child care providers told DCF they closed their doors. That figure is now at 5.3%, or 237 providers.

“I want to thank the governor for his commitment to Wisconsin’s children and families,” Amundson said. “And I also want to thank the thousands of early care educators who have provided a safe, high-quality home for children to learn and grow during these unprecedented times. You’ve helped families like mine and allowed women like me to remain connected to the workforce and their careers.”

Applications and eligibility details will be released Oct. 26 on the DCF website. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. Those who are approved will receive payment notifications Nov. 14.

