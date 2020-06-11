Gov. Evers announces $40M to cover hospital losses caused by COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday $40 million in assistance for hospitals to offset loses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to a news release. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will distribute the payments.

“Our hospitals have been doing more with less throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, caring for vulnerable Wisconsinites and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Evers said. “This support is critically needed as we continue to battle this virus and ensure high quality care for Wisconsinites.”

According to a news release, hospitals will receive a single payment based on their percentage of inpatient and and outpatient Medicare revenue compared to other hospitals around the state.

Hospitals can expect to receive payments by the second week of July.

