Gov. Evers announces $36 M in funding for 42 infrastructure projects

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Administration announced Wednesday more than $36 million in funding for 42 infrastructure projects throughout the state.

According to a news release, the funding will be granted to local governments to help with infrastructure and facility projects totaling more than $72 million. Projects include improvements to sidewalk and street surfaces, water, storm water and sanitary sewer improvements, and more.

“This funding is not only critical to public safety, but to improving Wisconsin communities across our state where folks enjoy living, working, learning, and recreating,” Evers said. “These 42 projects will benefit Wisconsinites from Antigo to Whitehall and will bolster our communities.”

The grants, which are part of a competitive grant process for the 2020 Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities program, will be administered by the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources.

“Investing in core infrastructure services ensures Wisconsinites can remain proud of the communities in which they live, work and raise families, as well as maintain a positive and healthy quality of life,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

More information about the grant process is available here.

