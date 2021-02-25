Gov. Evers announces $322M in rental, utility assistance for Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites struggling with rent and utility bills amid the pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance thanks to a new state-run rental assistance program.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday more than $322 million in funding via The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program which will provide Wisconsinites with financial aid for rent, utilities, home energy costs and wraparound services for those eligible.

“I’m proud of the efforts we’ve made through the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program to get folks the help they need so they don’t have to worry about losing the roofs over their heads, and this program will build on that success,” said Gov. Evers. “While we continue working to get vaccines distributed and shots in arms as soon as we have supply, these funds will be critically important providing families the stability and support they need to get through this pandemic.”

Wisconsinites who may experience housing instability, have had their income shrink during the pandemic or earn a household income at or below the county median income are eligible. Those who are approved could receive up to a year’s worth of assistance through the program.

Rent and utility payments are made directly to the landlord or utility provider on behalf of the tenant, according to a news release.

More details about the state’s program are available online.

The program is funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

