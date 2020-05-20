Gov. Evers announces $25M program to help Wisconsinites pay rent amid COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday a $25 million program to give rental assistance to Wisconsinites who are facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will help residents pay for owed rent, security deposits and other services for those eligible.

“Wisconsinites have enough to worry about as we continue to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus. They should not also have to worry about losing the roofs over their head,” Gov. Evers said. “The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will hopefully provide peace of mind to a lot of people, as well as a reminder to them that we are all in this together. They have not been forgotten.”

The new program comes days after Dane County launched a similar program to help local residents.

Evers’ new plan is funded by federal aid the state received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In order to be eligible for the assistance, applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month prior to the application date. Eligible recipients can get up to $3,000 or rental payments and/or security deposits. Payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the recipient, the release said.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration will handle the program and disperse the money as needed.

“Collaborations with ‘boots-on-the-ground’ partner organizations will be critical to ensuring eligible Wisconsin residents are aware of this new program and are able to receive rental assistance relief quickly,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

