Gov. Evers announces $100M in funding to support businesses, entertainment, tourism in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday an additional $100 million in funding to support tourism, entertainment and cultural venues impacted by the coronavirus.

The funding includes $50 million in “We’re All In Grants,” which will go to businesses most impacted by the pandemic, including restaurants and taverns, hair and nail salons and barber shops, and other services.

This is the second round of funding for the grants. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation distributed more than $65 million through the program earlier this year.

“Wisconsin’s small businesses have demonstrated unbelievable creativity and ingenuity in adapting to the pandemic,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “However, many of them are already stretched to the limit and are concerned about just surviving for the next few months.”

Eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 from the program.

An additional $20 million will be invested in Wisconsin’s lodging industry to help struggling businesses that are in danger of closing without monetary support.

“Small businesses, including the tourism and lodging industries, are the backbone of our Wisconsin communities. The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level may force many of these businesses to shutter their doors for good,” Evers said. “That’s why we’re investing another $100 million in businesses and communities across our state. Our communities are in desperate need of additional federal support, but we can’t wait a moment longer to do what we can here in Wisconsin.”

Evers announced $15 million to support live music and performance venues that haven’t been able to operate due to the ongoing pandemic. An additional $10 million will go to privately owned movie theaters throughout the state. Non-profit cultural venues will also receive $10 million in funding.

Finally, the funding includes $4 million in investments for marketing organizations and tourism drivers.

