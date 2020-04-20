Gov. Evers announces Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen Wisconsin’s economy

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday the Badger Bounce Back plan to share guidance on the criteria that must be met before the state’s economy can safely reopen.

“As we’ve learned over the past month, in the most difficult of circumstances, Wisconsinites will rise to the occasion, helping each other and working together to do what’s best for our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” Gov. Evers said. ““That’s what the Badger Bounce Back is all about: our resilience as a people and as a state. I am excited and hopeful about this plan.”

According to a news release, the Badger Bounce Back plan was established to decrease the number of cases and COVID-19-related deaths to a level that the state’s healthcare system can handle. In an effort to do so, Evers announced a plan to greatly increase the state’s testing capacity for COVID-19.

Evers said in a news conference Monday that the Badger Bounce Back plan was established to help the state reach the White House’s recommended criteria for reopening the state. The full Badger Bounce Back plan is available here.

Today we announced our Badger Bounce Back plan. This plan takes the steps Wisconsin needs to take to decrease #COVID19 cases and deaths and increase capacity in our healthcare system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible and we can get people back to work. #Thread pic.twitter.com/NGumdKmpjz — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 20, 2020

State health officials are setting a goal of 85,000 tests per week, averaging roughly 12,000 tests per day. In addition to expanded testing, health officials will be expanding contact tracing in an effort to track the spread of the coronavirus. According to the release, every Wisconsinite who tests positive will be interviewed within 24 hours of receiving their test results. People they have been in contact with will be interviewed within 48 hours of test results coming back.

Evers said once the state sees a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms being reported, Wisconsin will be able to gradually reopen.

Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue Emergency Order #31 to establish the state’s plan for reopening. Read the full executive order here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments