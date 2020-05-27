Gov. Evers annnounces $200M program to help local governments pay for COVID-19 expenses

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants program that will provide $200 million to help local governments address urgent COVID-19 recovery needs.

The grants provided to the local governments will provide reimbursements for unbudgeted expenses that arose due to the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency operation activities, personal protective equipment purchases, sanitizing supplies and services, temporary housing for at-risk individuals and costs due to COVID-19 testing and contract tracing are all among the expenses that can be covered by the grants.

“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said. “The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families, and neighbors.”

Funded by money received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, grants from the program will be allocated to every county, city, village, town and federally recognized tribe in Wisconsin, according to a news release. The program will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Ten million dollars of the $200 million fund will be set aside for Wisconsin’s tribal nations.

The amount of money local governments receive from the program will be based on the jurisdiction’s population. All governments, regardless of size, are expected to receive at least $5,000.

