Gov. Evers, administration releases video message thanking veterans

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and other members of his administration released a video message Thursday honoring veterans and offering their support on Veterans Day.

The video, which is just under 2 minutes long, includes messages from the governor and the secretaries of various state departments, including the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Evers also issued an official proclamation for Veterans Day, which you can see here or read below.

A Veterans Day ceremony is also being held by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Madison Veterans Council at the state capitol Thursday morning, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding with a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

