Gov. Evers: $100M available for State Broadband Expansion Grants

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Evers announced Tuesday that $100 million will be on the table for the next round of State Broadband Expansion Grants.

The grants are designed to provide new or improved internet service to homes and businesses.

Since 2019, over 300,000 homes and businesses have been assisted.

The upcoming round of grants is funded through the 2021-23 biennial budget.

“Whether it’s going to school, working from home, or running a small business, broadband is essential to ensuring our families, communities, and our state bounce back from this pandemic even better than we were before it hit,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday.

The grant program started in 2014, and 268 grants have been awarded since.

