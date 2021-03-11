Gov Cuomo groping allegation reported to police

Associated Press by Associated Press

Seth Wenig FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor's mansion.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said she has reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself.

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence.

Cuomo said he never touched anyone appropriately.

Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, said in a statement Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the woman who made the allegations was told she should contact her local police department. She said she phoned police herself when the woman declined, through her lawyer, to make a formal complaint.

