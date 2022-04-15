Gordon P. Christian

by Obituaries

Gordon P. Christian, age 87, of Arena lost his long, hard battle with an illness on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on May 13, 1934 in Lone Rock, WI the son of Pearl and Ruth (Mercer) Christian.

Gordon was married to the former Marjorie Rogers on January 28, 1956. They celebrated 66 years of marriage and had one son, Randy. Gordon worked in Middleton as a supervisor at Decar for 21 years and in 1973 he went to work for Gabes Construction and later for Intercon Construction as a laborer and truck driver, retiring in April of 1996. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Christian of Arena; a son, Randy (Marilyn) Christian of Arena; 3 grandchildren, Heath (Elizabeth) Christian of Lone Rock, Marissa (Shawn) Aron of Lone Rock, Zach (Stacey) Christian of Spring Green; 6 great grandchildren, Hannah Christian, Luke and Reese Aron, Aubree, Brynlee and Shelby Christian; 2 sisters-in-law, Sandy and Catherine Rogers both of Spring Green, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Ruth Christian; a sister, Irma Christian; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sandy Christian and a brother-in-law, Donald Rogers.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Spring Green Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

