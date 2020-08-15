Gordon H. Morey

Gordon Howell Morey, age 78, passed away peacefully at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie on Aug. 12, 2020.

He was born in Rhode Island, Feb. 6, 1942 to the late Earl and Florence (Santimore) Morey. At an early age, Gordon’s family relocated to Florida where he attended High School and later went on to Seminary School. For several years he served as an Episcopal Priest with his last call being in Madison at Grace Episcopal.

Gordon was united in marriage to Carol Ebert and they adopted two children, David and Jean. Following his service to the Episcopal Church, he worked as a Social Worker for Green Co., in Monroe, WI. until he retired. Gordon had a deep appreciation for music, theater, art and was skilled in painting and pastels himself. He later moved to Spring Green to become a docent at Taliesin. He enjoyed a good scotch whiskey, visits to Door County, antiques and resale shops, and was known to manicure the flowers beds at his home, “Cobalt Haven.”

Gordon and his husband John have made their home in Spring Green for almost 18 years; they were united in marriage Dec. 21, 2014.

He is survived by his husband, John Kremm; 2 children and two grandchildren and a sister, Cindy Reader all of Florida, and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy.

Gordon’s family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the many health care professionals from U.W. Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Agrace Hospice and to the Maplewood Staff who helped care for Gordon for almost 7 years.

As per Gordon’s wishes, no service will be held; memorials may be made in Gordon’s name to a charity of choice and we invite all his friends to join in a Celebration of Life starting at 1:00 pm on September 13th in the garden area behind the Shed Tavern, 123 N. Lexington St. in Spring Green.

