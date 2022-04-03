Gordon “Don” Lewis Robbins

by Obituaries

DEFOREST – Gordon “Don” Lewis Robbins, age 72, of DeForest, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022. Don was born on August 5, 1949. He was raised in Geneva, Ill., attended college at the UW-Madison, and after traveling the country for a while, he eventually made Madison his home. Don was a tinkerer, a creator, and a fiddler. Don worked extensively with his hands and was an expert in areas pertaining to technology, philosophy, construction, music, and nature. He also greatly enjoyed hiking, exploring, learning everything there is to know about a really specific topic that no one else has ever heard of, permaculture, starting projects, and engaging in authentically genuine conversations with people. His favorite moments included sharing laughter with his family and making friends everywhere he went.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn D. Cross Robbins; and his father, Roger W. Robbins. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Page; his brother, Peter Robbins (Richard Klaus); his children, Justin Robbins (Bethany King), Christopher Robbins, Lauren Bose (B.C. Bose), Seth Robbins, and Kierstyn Robbins (Zach Posten); and several cherished grandchildren.

Please join us as we laugh, cry, and share stories about Don’s life on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Atrium at Olbrich Gardens, Madison, Wis. Light refreshments and appetizers will be provided at 12:30 p.m., and the story-sharing will commence at 1p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization that had a profound impact on Don’s life: The UW Health Transplant Center Greatest Needs Fund – 112906663 https://bit.ly/3xfRxQL.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

