Gordon Dimpfl

Gordon D. Dimpfl, age 74, of Barneveld, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his family.

He was born June 25, 1945, in Dodgeville, Wis. to John & Elida (Fredrickson) Dimpfl.

Gordon married Pauline (Norslien) Dimpfl in 1966 at Vermont Lutheran Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he went into the floor covering business and was self-employed for many years. Gordon loved playing and following golf. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, whether it was euchre, cribbage or pinochle. Gordon was a member of the Barneveld Lutheran Church, Barneveld American Legion Post No. 433 and the Barneveld Advancement Association. He was very well known for his cooking abilities and cooking at community events, including making lutefisk at the Barneveld Lutheran Church lutefisk dinner, grilling steaks at the Legion and grilling chicken down at Birch Lake.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Pauline; children, Teresa (Keith) Schult of Mount Horeb, John (Melissa) Dimpfl of Black Earth and Dan Dimpfl of Ridgeway; grandchildren, Lucas Schult, Conrad Schult, Grant Schult, Lance Dimpfl, Trevor Dimpfl and Levi Dimpfl; and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Phillip Dimpfl and Donald Dimpfl; and three sisters, Elaine Stenberg, Aleta Hughes and Elizabeth Fuller.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Hearne of Barneveld Lutheran Church presiding.

Burial will follow at West Blue Mounds Lutheran Cemetery, Blue Mounds.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

