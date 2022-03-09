Gordon C. Hons

Gordon C. Hons, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, March 7, 2022. Friends may call on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11:00AM until 2:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where Military rites will be accorded at 2:00 PM., A lunch will be served during the time of visitation. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Madison, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Grant County Sheriffs Department K9 unit. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Gordon was born in Seymour Township, Lafayette County, son of Raymond and Gertrude (Cordts) Hons. He spent his younger years on a dairy farm near Belmont. His parents moved to Madison and he graduated from Madison East High School. He was united in marriage to Mazie Carter and she preceded him in death. He later married Mary (Blum) Krug November 18, 1995 in Madison. He joined the United Stated Air Force and was a military police officer. He served from March 1957 – March 1961. Upon his honorable discharge he joined the Madison Police Department, retiring 1988 as a Sargent. He moved to Grant county and worked for the Grant County Sheriffs Department, University of Wisconsin police, and Cuba City police departments. Later he worked security for the Diamond Jo and “Q” casinos. He then worked security guard for Homeland Security at the Dubuque Post Office.

He enjoyed a good game of euchre, and working puzzles. He especially liked going to Badger and Packer football games.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Cathy (Scott) Langum, Cindy (Randy) Reisinger, Billy Hons, Diane (Scott) Werner, Connie (Greg) Pickel, Jerry (Jodi) Krug and Jim Krug; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special family friend, Jan Frye and his fur baby “Sadie”. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mazie, his parents, brother, Richard and sister Barb Thompson and good friend Dick Frye.

