Gordon A. Herberer

Site staff by Site staff

FITCHBURG / GRAFTON – Gordon A. Heberer, age 85, found his eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He was born on March 23, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of Solomon and Lena Heberer. An avid ballroom dancer, he met his lifelong dance partner, Barbara, at the Nightingale Ballroom, whom he married on Feb. 23, 1957. Gordy served in the U.S. Army and spent time stationed in Germany prior to a very long career at Continental Can Company.

In his retirement, Gordy found his dream job working grounds and maintenance at The Ozaukee Country Club, where he was known to golf a few rounds and collected hundreds of golf balls. He was happiest when he was in the outdoors and loved fishing, hunting, trapshooting, and teaching hunter education.

Gordy also enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and sheepshead.

Gordy is survived by his children, Dennis (Maria Platounaris) Heberer, Kathy Reeter, Sandy (Rodger Williams) Otto, Paul (Richele Reiske) Heberer and Bonnie (Chad) Verges; six grandchildren, Trevor Otto, Daniel Reeter, Alex Reeter, Rachel Reeter, Nathan Heberer and Celeste Heberer; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara’ his parents; brother, William Heberer; and sisters, Shirley Paulus, Emily Siglinski and Audrey Hackert.

A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug a family member, loved one or friend, and pet your favorite dog or cat on behalf of Gordy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.