GOP’s legislative committees outraise Democratic rivals

MADISON, Wis. — A new report shows Republican legislators’ fundraising committees raised nearly twice as much money as their Democratic counterparts during the first half of the year.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released the analysis Monday. The group found that the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to elect a Republican Senate raised a combined $1.32 million.

The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee raised $951,000.

All four committees raised a combined $2.76 million, a new record.

The committees’ fundraising accounted for about 40% of a record $7.1 million in total legislative fundraising.