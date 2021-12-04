Gophers top Badgers in top 5 tilt

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Taylor Heise scored 27 seconds into the game and the Gophers skated out to a 2 nothing lead after 1 period of play.



Casey O’Brien put UW on the board in the second period and Maddi Wheeler would tie the game up in the 3rd period, but Minnesota would break the tie.

Catie Skaja scored with 14:53 left in the game and that would be the game winner. Wisconsin loses their first game of the season and see their 22-game unbeaten streak snapped.

UP NEXT:

#1 Wisconsin hosts #5 Minnesota Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

