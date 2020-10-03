GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

Associated Press by Associated Press

FILE - In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Barrett is one of four judges thought to be President Donald Trump’s top contenders to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. (Robert Franklin /South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed he has been infected with the coronavirus.

The announcement Friday came hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the virus.

The conservative Utah senator plans to isolate for 10 days then return to public life the day he and colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled to begin considering the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Lee was shown carrying but not wearing a mask while shaking hands and hugging people at a White House event last Saturday announcing her nomination.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.