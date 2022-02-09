GOP leaders propose benefit reform bills tightening public assistance eligibility

Physicians say move would restrict access to care

MADISON, Wis. — Republican leaders are proposing benefit reform bills that some argue would strip health benefits from people.

Assembly leaders held a hearing Tuesday to discuss the bills, which Republicans argue would impose stricter rules on who can receive Medicaid benefits. The proposals would re-determine peoples’ eligibility for medical and other public assistance programs.

“Now is the time to get back to work and get our economy opened back up, and the way we do that is by ensuring anyone who is able-bodied and receives unemployment benefits, that they have to do work search requirements because there is opportunity galore in the state of Wisconsin right now,” Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) said.

A number of physicians are upset with the proposals, which they believe would restrict medical access to patients.

“As physicians, we strongly urge legislators to help more people get health care, not threaten to take it away from our fellow Wisconsinites or make them jump through hoops to get medical treatment that could potentially save their lives,” neurologist Dr. Ann Helms said during a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Helms said some people may be prevented from working a certain number of hours if they are taking care of a loved one or do not have access to child care or reliable transportation.

