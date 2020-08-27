GOP convention defends police as racial tension rises anew

Associated Press by Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Republicans have opened the third night of their convention with an aggressive defense of law enforcement.

That message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

Turbulent reality is clashing with the smooth, steady image Republicans were hoping to paint of President Donald Trump and his leadership.

“Let me be clear. The violence must stop,” Vice President Mike Pence said. “Whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down. We will have law and order on the streets of county for every American of every race and creed and color.”

Besides the racial issue, a potentially catastrophic hurricane was bearing down on the Gulf Coast, wildfires have ravaged huge areas of California, and the still-raging coronavirus pandemic is killing more than 1,000 Americans a day.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.