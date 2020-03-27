GOP calls Evers’ mass ballot mailing idea ‘complete fantasy’

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans are calling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ request to convene to alter state election law in light of the coronavirus crisis a “fantasy.”

Evers tweeted Friday that he wants the Legislature to act “swiftly” and send ballots to all registered voters for the April 7 election.

His attorney says he’ll get sued if he tries to do it unilaterally. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a statement Friday afternoon calling the request a “complete fantasy.”

He says there’s no way clerks can procure, print, verify and mail millions of ballots in just days and acting like they can is a “hoax.”

