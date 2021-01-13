GOP balks at Evers’ special session on unemployment
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a special legislative session next week to pass his plan to modernize the state’s unemployment claims system.
Evers introduced a bill Wednesday morning that calls for the state Department of Workforce Development to conduct all transactions electronically and hands the department $5.3 million to renovate and modernize the claims system.
He issued an executive order calling for a special session on the bill to begin at noon on Tuesday.
The Democrat has sustained heavy criticism from Republicans over the DWD’s inability to process a massive backlog of unemployment claims sparked by coronavirus pandemic-related layoffs. Republican leaders rejected the session call, saying Evers can make changes on his own.
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.