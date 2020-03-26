GOP asks permission to oppose Democrats’ election lawsuit

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party are asking a federal judge to let them officially oppose a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking to ease voting regulations for Wisconsin’s spring election because of the coronavirus.

Democrats filed the lawsuit last week. The Republicans have asked U.S. District Judge William Conley to let them join the lawsuit, arguing they should be allowed to protect their constituents from last-minute changes to voting laws and procedures.

The League of Women Voters and the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans have also filed a lawsuit seeking to lift a requirement that absentee voters have a witness sign their ballots.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments