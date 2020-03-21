Goodwill to close southern Wisconsin stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ParentingPatch/Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. — Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin announced Saturday that it will be closing its locations in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

The Fort Atkinson, Middleton, Stoughton and Sun Prairie locations will close at 6 p.m. Saturday. The eight remaining stores in south central Wisconsin will close after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Donations will still be accepted at all locations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

