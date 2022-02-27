Goodwill on Verona Road hosts prom dress sale

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. — Prom season is officially here and high schoolers are getting ready for it.

A Goodwill store in Madison hosted its first ever prom dress sale this weekend.

Dresses started at $29.99, with more than 1,500 options to choose from.

The dresses were donated throughout the year and range in various colors and sizes. Customers can also get their jewelry and shoes, all at an affordable price.

All proceeds from the event go back to support Goodwill’s mission of helping the local community.

