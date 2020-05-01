Goodwill locations now accepting non-contact donations

MADISON, Wis. — Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin stores are now accepting non-contact donations.

This applies to the Verona Road, Fitchburg and Monona locations.

Tony Lawson, Vice President of Operations, says employees will be following social distancing guidelines. Donors are asked to pull up to the donation center doors and pop your trunk. Then a donation tenant will bring your items inside. Donors can also leave their items in a container outside.

Donation drop off times at all locations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lawson says they’re happy to be somewhat back to normal, and they look forward to accepting donations and serving the community.

