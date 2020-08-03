Goodman’s Jewelers reopens for the first time in months

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Goodman’s Jewelers was able to reopen for the first time in three months since it was vandalized and broken into.

Owner John Hayes recalls walking into his store as the damage was happening.

“The tops were completely broken, some of the fronts were broken,” he said, pointing to his glass jewelry cases.

Hayes said there was about $60,000 in damages and about $25,000 in stolen merchandise.

“All the damage has been repaired,” Hayes said. “Blaine and Tina from Don’s Home Furniture refinished our cases for us.”

Hayes said even though many of his shelves are still empty and there are still fixtures that need to be repaired, he wanted to open at the beginning of this month to signify his fresh start.

“It’s really a good feeling to see merchandise in our cases,” he said. “This is what I do. It’s my life. I’ve been here for 37 years. I worked for Bob and Irwin before I bought this store. This is home, my second home.”

Hayes said it will probably be another several months before he is fully stocked up on inventory again, but being able to finally reopen gives him a sense of “relief” and “Being able to get back to feeling normal again.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments