Goodman Pool set to reopen next Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Goodman Pool is scheduled to reopen next Wednesday, July 15, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the pool’s website, the pool will be open each day for three 2-hour sessions: 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.
The website said guests should gather all personal belongings and exit the pool near the end of each session. The 30-minute closures will allow time for staff to sanitizer and clean the pool areas while helping maintain capacity limits.
Each session will be a separate paid entry. Entry prices can be found here.
Pool officials are also making several changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All guests aged 5 and older will be required to wear a mask while in line and entering. Other changes include limited restrooms and showers; no available lockers, changing rooms or concessions; and desk chairs will not be provided.
Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home, and 6 feet should be maintained between you and anyone outside of your household.
