Goodman Pool set to reopen next Wednesday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Goodman Pool is scheduled to reopen next Wednesday, July 15, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the pool’s website, the pool will be open each day for three 2-hour sessions: 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.

The website said guests should gather all personal belongings and exit the pool near the end of each session. The 30-minute closures will allow time for staff to sanitizer and clean the pool areas while helping maintain capacity limits.

Each session will be a separate paid entry. Entry prices can be found here.

Pool officials are also making several changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All guests aged 5 and older will be required to wear a mask while in line and entering. Other changes include limited restrooms and showers; no available lockers, changing rooms or concessions; and desk chairs will not be provided.

Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home, and 6 feet should be maintained between you and anyone outside of your household.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments