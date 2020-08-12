Goodman Pool set to close for season next week

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Pool will close for the season Sunday, Aug. 23.

According to pool officials, the number of swimmers during each of the three sessions continues to be monitored at or below 250 people.

Masks are still required for anyone 5 years and older when moving around on the pool deck and outside of the water.

The pool reopened last month amid the pandemic.

