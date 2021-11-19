Goodman Center Thanksgiving basket distribution starts Saturday

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Goodman Community Center

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center staff and volunteers will start distributing Thanksgiving groceries to more than 4,000 Dane County families this weekend.

Earlier this year, organizers said they hoped to provide 4,000 families with baskets filled with fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. By the time registration closed, more than 4,400 families had signed up.

“Year after year, we see our community come out to support us,” said GCC Food Pantry Manager Francesca Frisque. “From the volunteers who have been here helping us sort food to the community members who have dropped off food or made monetary donations, we’ve just seen an incredible outpouring of support. We still need help, but I’m confident our community will come together to ensure we make our goal of 4,000 baskets.”

Volunteers and Goodman Center staff will start packing bags Friday evening at 5 p.m. Distribution for the baskets runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

As of Friday morning, the Center was still in need of a number of food items to fill all the baskets. Each one comes with a frozen turkey, canned vegetables, canned fruit, broth, gravy, mac & cheese, stuffing, cranberries, roaster pans, dinner rolls, milk, butter, eggs, onions, potatoes, carrots and pumpkin pie.

Community members who want to help meet that need can find a list of needed items on the Goodman Center’s website. Donations can be dropped off during distribution hours all weekend.

Anyone who’s unable to drop off food donations but wants to contribute can make a financial gift online. Monetary gifts will be used to purchase items still needed for the baskets.

