Goodman Center still accepting Thanksgiving donations

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy of the Goodman Community Center

MADISON, Wis. – The Goodman Community Center is still in need of donations to fulfill its goals this Thanksgiving.

The Center is trying to feed 4,000 Dane County families this year.

While donation goals have been met for some items, the Center still needs others.

#CannedFoodCountdown as of 2:15 on Saturday. We still need your help! Drop off donations until 5pm today or 9-5 Sunday and Monday. #TalkTurkey2021 pic.twitter.com/ZnhNQUu5J0 — Goodman Community Center (@GoodmanCenterWI) November 20, 2021

The donations ensure that families have a meal this Thanksgiving.

You can drop off items at the Goodman Community Center gym until 5 p.m. Saturday or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday or Monday.

