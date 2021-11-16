Goodman Center asking for help to feed 4,000 Dane County families

by Kyle Jones

Photo courtesy of Beth Skogen Photography The Goodman Community Center is one of the organizations providing Thanksgiving baskets to those in need.

MADISON, Wis. – The Goodman Community Center is asking for help as they work to feed families this Thanksgiving.

The Center plans to begin handing out Thanksgiving baskets this weekend, but still needs groceries for 4,000 families.

“It’s crunch time,” GCC food pantry coordinator Francesca Frisque said in a statement Tuesday. “While donations from food drives and our neighbors are coming in, we still need a lot of help.”

GCC has delivered Thanksgiving groceries to Dane County families in need for the last 33 years. This year, 4,400 families signed up for a basket.

To donate, visit goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving to see what items are needed.

You can drop off donations at the GCC gym at 149 Waubesa St. on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The gym will also be open Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also make a financial gift so that GCC can shop for last-minute needs later in the week.

