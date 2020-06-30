Good Food closing east side cafe, food cart

The spot's last day will be July 25

Photo by Lauren Rudersdorf Two menu offerings from Good Food Low-Carb Café include the zoodle dish and a chocolate dessert.

After 10 years of operating a food cart and three years of owning a cafe, Good Food Low Carb Cafe is stopping operations.

Owners Melanie and Kory Seder cite COVID-19 and extensive vandalism to the property Sunday as part of the reasons they’ve decided to close.

Good Food specializes in low-carb offerings, aiming to create healthy yet tasty food.

“This year has just been too much for us,” a Facebook post says. “We truly appreciate your support over the past decade and hope to see you again before we hang up our aprons next month.”

The last service will be July 25.

