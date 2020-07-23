Waiting on a decision from the WIAA

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

VERONA, Wis. – Thursday all eyes in the state will be watching the WIAA. The Board of Control is meeting to discus what to do with fall sports.

Currently some schools and conferences can play, but others like the Big 8 Conference can’t.

And the Verona football team is hoping the WIAA makes a decision that allows everyone to have a season.

"It would just be a great kind of boost of our morale" – @laham_tyler @VeronaWildcatFB wants to have a football season and there's only 1 way that happens. Move fall sports 🔜 spring and spring sports 🔜 summer

(no change for winter sports). Now it's up to the @wiaawi pic.twitter.com/hqWw12SHED — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) July 23, 2020

