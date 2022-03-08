Gomez claims Wisconsin’s first Big Ten Championship in 6 years

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — In December of 2020, Austin Gomez announced he was retiring from wrestling. Fast forward to March 6, 2022, and Gomez became Wisconsin’s first Big Ten champion since 2016.

The Badger junior claimed the 149 lbs. title upsetting #1 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State in an 8-5 decision. Gomez was named Co-Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships along with being on the 2020 All-Big Ten Team.

HAMITI HONORED

After finishing third in his 165 lbs. bracket, Dean Hamiti was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year. The Badger freshman is 24-2 this season, with both losses coming from Iowa’s Alex Marinelli.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin heads to Detroit for the NCAA Championships from March 17-19.

