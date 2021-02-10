GoFundMe organized to support family of Janesville man killed in workplace accident

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the Janesville man who died in a workplace accident last week.

Police said 44-year-old Robert A. Dye, Jr. was hit by a skid steer while helping a semi-truck driver Friday afternoon. He later died in the hospital due to injuries he suffered in the accident, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fundraiser was formed Sunday to help with funeral expenses and support Dye’s wife and stepchildren during the grieving process.

“To know Rob was to love him and while nothing we can do will take away the pain of losing him, we’d like to ease any financial worries for Brandi and the kids in the coming months so they may take the time to grieve and celebrate Rob’s life,” GoFundMe organizer Brianna Haas Kuelz wrote.

More than $10,000 has been raised as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those who would like to make a donation can click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.