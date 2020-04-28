GoFundMe launched to help victims of Muir Field Road fire

MADISON, Wis. — There’s an opportunity to help victims of an apartment fire on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month.

More than 70 people were displaced when a fire broke out at a Muir Field Road apartment building on April 18. Damages from the fire were estimated to be $750,000.

A volunteer coordinator at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims recover from the blaze. Since the fire, some residents have been staying at local hotels and getting access to meals thanks to the Red Cross.

According to the GoFundMe page, organizers are hoping to raise $1,000 for each family that was impacted by the fire.

