GoFundMe for Jacob Blake raises more than $750,000 in less than 24 hours

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

KENOSHA, Wis. — A GoFundMe raising funds for Jacob Blake, a man shot several times by Kenosha Police Sunday, has raised more than $750,000 in less than a day since the fund was established.

The fund called “Justice for Jacob Blake” is the only official fundraiser created by Blake’s family. The goal for the fund is $1 million.

The fund will be used toward medical attention, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs. According to Blake’s attorney, three of his six sons were inside the vehicle during the shooting.

Blake was in serious condition and was airlifted to the hospital. He underwent surgery on Sunday and was considered stable on Monday. Blake’s father told Chicago reporters that his son was paralyzed from the waist down.

“As we fight for justice and understanding, our family has and will face many trials during this time. Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation. We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving,” the GoFundMe said.

