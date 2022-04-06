Godlewski holds child care roundtable in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — State treasurer Sarah Godlewski hit the campaign trail in Fitchburg on Wednesday to talk about child care challenges.

The Democratic Senate candidate hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson spent the day touring a child care center and hosting a roundtable discussion about the struggles families face in accessing affordable child care, including high costs and slim accessibility.

“Child care is hard work,” Godlewski said. “You have to be credentialed to do this — it’s like a teacher — and yet we are facing shortages that impact families, whether it’s the cost of childcare to how much our childcare providers are making, but it is a critical part of making sure our kids have a good education and at the same time have a place to go so their parents can work.”

Godlewski is calling for child care providers to be paid what they’re worth and to receive the same pay and benefits that teachers do.

