Go off the grid in Wisconsin’s most wishlisted house on Airbnb

In college, inspired by his deep appreciation for nature, Danny Lindstrom wondered, “Why wouldn’t you build something modern that is actually inspired by the land?” It took ingenuity, persistence and teamwork for Lindstrom and three of his friends, Duff Davidson, Ben Cherrey and Eric Johnson, to build their first cabin on a driveway of an uptown Minneapolis house before eventually turning it into the Off-Grid Inn in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.

“I find that it was beneficial for us to really risk everything — like our life savings — because then you need to make it work,” says Lindstrom. Sure enough, the team made it work. The Off-Grid Inn is now one of the most coveted rentals on Airbnb, and the founders organically grew their Instagram audience to more than 12,000 followers. Lindstrom says they’d sought affordable land in a pretty area at a reasonable distance between Minneapolis and Chicago — and found all three.

The one-bedroom inn includes a kitchen, a Bluetooth sound system, a full bathroom and other amenities. Davidson says the inn’s large windows help you immerse yourself in nature without dealing with the hassles of camping.

Since building and establishing the first unit within the Off-Grid Inn, the group has built a second unit, which opened for rentals in November 2020. Both are deep in the woods but far enough from each other that you’ll feel secluded in your own space.

Find Off-Grid Inn: offgrid.place

