GMC pick-up narrowly missed hitting Janesville police officer’s vehicle, driver arrested for 5th offense OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A GMC pick-up nearly hit Officer Severson and K-9 Fred’s vehicle on Center Avenue at Delavan Drive Tuesday at 2:39 p.m.

According to a release, Severson had stopped at the intersection for a traffic signal. The pick-up swerved out of control past the police vehicle. The truck then continued southbound on Center Avenue.

The officer stopped the pick-up a little bit later at the intersection of South Terrace Street and Drake Street, the release said. The officer recognized the small of intoxicants coming from the driver, identified as Chris M. Reynolds, 56, of Janesville. Reynolds performed field sobriety tests, which showed a significant level of intoxication. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .154.

The release said Reynolds was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, fifth offense, and reckless driving. He consented to a legal blood draw. The results are unknown.

No one was injured while Reynolds was driving.

