GM provides antenna project update for WISC-TV over-the-air viewers

WISC-TV General Manager Tom Keeler is providing an update Friday on the station’s antenna tower update project.

“During final testing of the new signal for WISC-TV, damage to the new antenna was discovered by contractors hired by the tower owner University Research Park.

“This is another setback in the transition to the new frequency, which has taken far too long. What was supposed to take weeks has dragged on for many months with major delays caused by weather and the performance of a URP contractor installing the antenna.

“We are as frustrated as our affected over-the-air viewers, who continue to have trouble receiving the station. Our signal continues to be available for most over-the-air viewers through our temporary antenna, but we are working with URP for an immediate resolution and will share the new timeline when we have received it.”

