Gloria J. Sova

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gloria J. Sova, 76, of Platteville, died on Monday, May 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Gloria J. Sova Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Gloria was born on July 6, 1943 in Hayward, Wisconsin, daughter of Norma (Swanson) Turnbull and John Sova. Her mom, Norma, and husband, August raised her and her five siblings, Christine Turnbull, who preceded Gloria in death, Beverly Turnbull, Linda (Phil) Behselich, August Theodore “Ted” Turnbull and Arthur (Winifred) Turnbull.

Gloria lived in Harvard, Illinois for many years with her life partner, William Wheeler, until he preceded her in death. She worked at Land’s End for over 20 years in customer service. Gloria had a firecracker spirit and always made anyone who knew her feel good about themselves, always a positive. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Gloria loved dogs and was an avid Packer fan.

Gloria was also preceded in death by her parents.

