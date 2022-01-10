Gloria J Leister

by Obituaries

Gloria J. Leister, age 75, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022.

She was born in Richland Center on Nov. 17, 1946 to the late Harley and Edna (Wallace) Sigrist. Gloria was raised in the Ash Creek/Richland Center area until moving to Madison in 1963 where she then graduated from East High School in Madison; class of 1964. After graduation, Gloria started her working career with Wolff Kubly in Madison until 1972. After this, she then worked for Omeda Medical Supply in Madison for over 25 years, and later at Ace Hardware in Sauk City until her retirement in November of 2010. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, puzzles, knitting, crocheting, cards with her friend Judie and the River Hills Church Parish and members.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Teri Bierman and Becky (Jason Zander) Leister; grandchildren, Shaun (Barbieto), Andrea, Matthew Bierman, Joseph and Jordan Hayes, and Brooks Zander; great grandchildren, Hallie Klein and Kaya Bierman; siblings, Sharon (Virgil) Johnson, Susan (Ron) Klousia, Bill Sigrist, a brother-in-law, Roger Gregg, and a very special friend, Judie Smith. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Joanne Gregg, along with two infant sisters, Judy and Marilyn.

As per Gloria’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Gloria’s family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home and Dr. Maribeth Baker for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

