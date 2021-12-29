Glenway Park grounds closed this winter ahead of late 2022 reopening

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Parks Department supervisors are renewing calls for people to stay off the grounds at Glenway Golf Park this winter ahead of its reopening next year.

According to the city’s parks department, progress for the transformation of the park is on schedule, but any activity this winter may be “extremely problematic to the success of the property and the native plantings.”

Officials said work at the park includes more than 28,000 prairie plug plantings, prairie plant dormant seeding, new greens complexes and extensive new turf — which is in a critical infant state.

As a result, the grounds are in a “fragile and delicate” state this winter and into the spring, and foot traffic, sledding, and building snow creations could make it worse.

Park supervisors are asking people to find other locations to enjoy the winter outdoors.

