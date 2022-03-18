Glenn T. Buehlman

by Obituaries

Glenn Thomas Buehlman of Mauston passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Glenn was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 8, 1947 to Ralph Thomas Buehlman and Helaine Agnes (Johnson) Buehlman. The family built a home and moved to Skokie, Illinois in 1948. After graduating from Niles East High School, he was hired by Illinois Bell, where he met his future wife Josette, who was also an employee. They married on November 7, 1970 and lived in Glenview, Illinois, retiring in 1994, Glenn and Josette moved to rural Mauston where he loved to hunt squirrels and deer, using skills he acquired in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter. Glenn served 5 years in the active service and Illinois National Guard retiring as a specialist five.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and more recently by his beloved wife Josette on September 22, 2021. He is survived by 3 cousins.

Glenn’s preference was to have no services held and that his cremated remains be buried next to his wife Josette in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Town of Lindina.

