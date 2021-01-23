Glenn J Walz

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN/MADISON – Glenn J. Walz, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was born on May 6, 1946, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Emma (Rubel) and Irving Walz.

Glenn graduated from Prairie High School in 1964 and completed his apprenticeship at Gishalt Machine Company in Madison. He met his wife of 55 years, Connie Colvin on a blind date. Later, Glenn worked for B & B Service Center.

Glenn leaves behind his wife, Connie; daughter, Lisa (Paul) Ban; sons, Jeff Walz and Dan (Rita) Walz; grandsons, Joe (Kelsey) Gyuricsek, Kyle (Erin) Brunner, Alex (Paige) Walz, and Jackson and Nicholas Walz; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Lavonne (Ken) Doss, Geri Bobrowicz and Sheila (Phillip) Levin; brother, Jim (Margaret) Walz; brother-in-law, Norlan Arnesdorf; sisters-in-law, Barbara Walz and Sandy Wittmayer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Irving; mother-in-law, Adeline Sandberg; sisters, Beverly Arnesdorf and Norma Erdenberger; brother, Bernard Walz; granddaughter, Raelynn Walz; brothers-in-law, Jack Erdenberger, Vic Bobrowicz and Bob Kuehn; and nephews, Rick Walz and Dick Koel.

Glenn will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. He never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh. Even after he lost the ability to talk, he still found ways to keep us laughing. He will be missed dearly by his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Glenn’s family would like to thank Dr. Mullvain, Dr. Peter Harnish from Dean St Mary’s and Dr. Aaron Wieland from UW Hospital for their care and dedication that they have shown over the past three years. A special thank you to Jodi and Amanda for going above and beyond assisting Glenn and the family during his courageous three-year battle.

Memorials may be gifted in Glenn’s name to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

