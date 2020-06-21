Glenn E. Darkow

MADISON, Wis. – Glenn E. Darkow, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on April 11, 1930, in Cedarburg, Wis., the son of Allen and Wilma Darkow. Glenn married his high school sweetheart, June, and they enjoyed 62 years together.

Glenn graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Geology and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ingraham. Some of his greatest memories were of seeing the world while serving his country. Glenn loved his family and friends, who in return loved Glenn’s great sense of humor. No matter the situation, he made us all smile and laugh and put life in perspective. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

Glenn is survived by his son, Bruce (Debbie) Darkow; grandchildren, Brian Darkow, Allen (Kayla) Darkow and DeAnna (Scott) Russell; and great-grandchildren, Cody Russell and Eleanor Darkow. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; and his daughter, Carole.

A very special thanks to the compassionate caregivers and management at Oak Park Place East for their care of Glenn during the last three years of his life, and to the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital for the care and help provided to him and our family.

